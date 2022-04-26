TODAY: Lots of sunshine with comfortable temperatures this afternoon. High: 74. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Low: 48. Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 56. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.