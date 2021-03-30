Tuesday Morning Forecast: Mild, Cloudy Start With A Storm This Afternoon

Today: Cloudy and mild to start with temperatures in the upper 50’s. More humid today as a southerly breeze keeps us warm. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 70’s with isolated showers developing. An isolated storm this afternoon could be strong but chances will be isolated to see some damaging wind gusts and/or hail. Chance for showers and storms this afternoon into the night 30%.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. The front will begin moving through into Wednesday so a few isolated showers could be around to start the day.

Wednesday: Cooler with temperatures struggling to reach 60. Cloudy and cool during the day with isolated showers possible. These will be around into the afternoon. Chances for showers around 40%. Some clearing beginning into the night where temperatures will begin to drop for Thursday morning.

Thursday: Chilly start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Clear day with high’s in the afternoon in the low to mid 60’s. A northeasterly breeze will keep us much cooler throughout the day but the high pressure will keep us sunny for the day. Temperatures will drop again overnight as we stay clear and dry going into Friday.

Friday: Another chilly start with some frost possible for both mornings to end the week. Low’s in the mid to upper 30’s to begin the day. Staying clear for Friday with lots of sunshine. As the day progresses we will see winds shift from the northeast to the east and then to the south throughout the day. This will warm us up into the mid 60’s for Friday with lots of sunshine in the afternoon.

Weekend: The southerly breeze will start to break us out of the colder pattern slowly with low’s this weekend getting back into the 40’s. Afternoon high’s for the weekend will start to get closer to 70 with a bit of sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Slightly warmer Sunday with a few more clouds before the chance for rain returns Monday.