TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds before midnight with more clouds arriving by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with more heat and humidity. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. We have a chance at an afternoon storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 89. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.