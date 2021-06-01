Tuesday Morning Forecast: More showers and storms possible this afternoon

Today: Early showers and storms ending going into late morning. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as the front progresses east. High temperatures in the low 80’s. Some sun at the very end of the day. Winds south 10 mph shifting to the northwest as the front passes through.

Wednesday: Isolated showers possible overnight into Wednesday. Low’s in the mid 60’s. Afternoon scattered showers and storms possible high’s in the low 80’s. Winds west 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 40%.

Thursday: A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. High temperatures near 80. Chance for rain 30%.

Friday: An isolated shower or storm is possible going into Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low 80’s to start the weekend. Chance for rain 40%.

Saturday: A few clouds with isolated showers and storms over the weekend. Temperatures staying below average near 80 for the weekend. Chance for rain 30%.

Sunday: A few peeks of sun with more chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures staying in the low 80’s. Chance for rain 30%.