TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s north to upper-90s south. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in northern areas. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.