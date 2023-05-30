TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms early. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 67. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.