TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s south to upper-80s north. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: N 10-15 mph.