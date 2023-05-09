TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s south to upper-80s north. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: N 10-15 mph.