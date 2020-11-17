Tuesday Morning Forecast: More sunshine, warmer temps today

TODAY: Sunny day and warm temperatures. High: 73. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 45. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74. Winds: NE 15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 48. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm for November. Low: 57. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances as a front moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with a few showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 59. Winds: NE 15 MPH.