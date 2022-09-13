TODAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 63. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds from time to time. Low: 65. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad bit more humid. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and more humid. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.