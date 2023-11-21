TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Low: 36. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. High: 61. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, with a 40% chance of rain at night. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 55. Wind: W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.