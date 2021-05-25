Tuesday Morning Forecast: Muggy start with afternoon showers and storms

This Morning: A muggy morning with temperatures in the low 70’s. Showers have mostly moved out but humid conditions will continue. A brief shower could pop up before lunch. Winds will stay out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Today: A few afternoon showers and storms possible. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Humid conditions continuing into the evening. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 40%.

Tonight: A lingering shower possible. Humid overnight with temperatures in the low 70’s. Few clouds with winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Humid start with a shower possible to start the day. Afternoon showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80’s. Chance for rain 40%. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A slight clearing into Thursday with another warm start. Fairly sunny for the day with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds around. An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon but we’ll be mostly dry. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80’s for a warmer start to the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday: Some sun with a chance for an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Warm in the upper 80’s with humid conditions. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph.