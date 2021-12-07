Tuesday Morning Forecast: Pleasant afternoon ahead

Yesterday’s cold front has given us much cooler temperatures this morning and will lead to a calm and dry Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: A few passing clouds especially early. Otherwise, cool and dry. High: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 46. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer by the afternoon. High: 72. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm for December. Low: 59. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. A cold front will approach which will give us our rain chances and eventually lead cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances slowly decreasing throughout the morning. Temperatures are expected to struggle and may not even recover in the afternoon as the colder air settles in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 58. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low; 36. High: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.