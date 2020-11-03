yleh

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Quiet weather on tap for election day

ELECTION DAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 47. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining mild. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon and slightly warmer. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

