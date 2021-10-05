Tuesday Morning Forecast: Quiet weather week continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- It's been nearly three weeks since Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie was reportedly last seen leaving home to go hiking in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Law enforcement and others have searched countless hours for him in the Sarasota County area, but in a newly released 911 call, an Appalachian Trail hiker says he saw Laundrie hundreds of miles away, near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.