Tuesday Morning Forecast: Quiet weather week continues

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and dry. High: 87. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 62. High: 88. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with warm temperatures. Low: 64. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 65. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 66. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two. Cooler afternoon temperatures are expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

