THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms closer to DFW. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then mostly cloudy by daybreak. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 80. Wind: S 15-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 81. Wind: S 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: N 15 mph.