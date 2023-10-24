THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms closer to DFW. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then mostly cloudy by daybreak. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 80. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 81. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: N 15 mph.