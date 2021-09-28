Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase over the next couple of days

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers (especially in Deep East Texas). Rain will not be widespread this afternoon and will have little effect on afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. The first wave of precipitation will move through Deep East Texas. The second wave should impact our central and northern counties in the afternoon. Rain and clouds will keep our temperatures cool. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. We could see a few peeks of sunshine here and there that will drive our temperatures back into the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another wave a possibly widespread rain band will move through the area. We’ll see breaks in the precipitation throughout the day but clouds and rain will cool us off in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms passing through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures as the weather pattern chills out a little bit. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 62. High: 83. Winds: N 10 MPH.