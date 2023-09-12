TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.