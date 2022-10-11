TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 61. High: 85. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 54. High: 86. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 61. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: W 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 63. High: 76. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.