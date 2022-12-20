TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. Clouds decrease from the north to south throughout the day. Highs in the upper-40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and snow flurries (north). Low: 40. High: 50. Wind: W 20-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously cold. Low: 10. High: 25. Morning wind chills between -10 and 0 degrees. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 21. High: 42. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Low: 28. High: 49. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.