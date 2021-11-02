Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain increases while temperatures tumble

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible north of I-20. High: 72. Warmer in Deep East Texas. Wind: E 10 mph, changing to NE in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%.

TONIGHT: Clouds and shower chances increase. Low: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

TOMORROW: Periods of rain, which could be locally heavy at times. Chilly. High: 54. Warmer in Deep East Texas. Wind: ENE 10 mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, mainly into Deep East Texas. Low: 45. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 40. Some morning lows in the upper-30s. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 41. Some morning lows in the upper-30s. High: 70. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a passing clouds from time to time. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: S 10 mph.