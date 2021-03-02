Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain moving out, sun will eventually move back in

TODAY: Some light rain will be possible early. Cloudy skies will stick around for the majority of the afternoon but a few breaks will be possible by the middle afternoon. High: 54. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: We’ll see clouds beginning to pull off to the East. Clearer skies are expected by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 36. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and significantly warmer. High: 66. Winds: South 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and trending slightly warmer. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Despite our rain chances we’ll still see relatively warm temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 47. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.