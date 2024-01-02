TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Highs in the low-50s north to upper-50s south. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overcast with a 80% chance of rain. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 48. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 47. High: 62. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.