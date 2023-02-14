TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms early. Mostly sunny and dry by the mid-afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SW 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms late. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain early. Low: 44. High: 51. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 30. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 31. High: 56. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: SW 15 mph.