TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.