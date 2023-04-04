TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon storm north of I-20. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather possible, especially north of I-20. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SW 20-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 63. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 59. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.