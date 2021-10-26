Tuesday Morning Forecast: Severe storms possible Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers possible early, with storms arriving late in the overnight hours. Lows around 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Morning storms, with showers lingering into the early afternoon. Strong to severe storms possible, especially into Deep East Texas. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts generally up to 1″, but some locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Lows in the mid-to-upper-50s and highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Windy, with mainly sunny skies. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph. Lows in the low-50s and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s and highs in the low-70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around for Halloween! Lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with a few more clouds along and north of I-20. Lows in the low-50s and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.