TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, mainly late. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out in western areas. 60 mph and quarter-sized hail will be the threats. Lows in low-60s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Some of those storms will be strong to severe storms, with 70 mph wind and 2-inch hail as the main threats. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. Low: 61. High: 71. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 50. High: 79. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 82. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.