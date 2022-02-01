TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Temps will be relatively warm. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm for the first part of the day. We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain will transition over to freezing rain to our west as temperatures fall. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 32. Winds: NNW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet are expected for our western counties as a cold rain falls in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 20s & 30s. Wind: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 22. High: 38. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 25. High: 43. Winds: North 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 52. Winds: NW 5 MPH.