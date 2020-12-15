Tuesday Morning Forecast: Slim rain chances and cloudy skies prevail today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 45. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Temperatures will continue to trend a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cloudy start to the day with a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. High: 48. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 28. High: 55. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain early in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 60. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.