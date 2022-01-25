Tuesday Morning Forecast: Slowly decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures by the afternoon

TODAY: Fog and some drizzle to start the day. Clouds will slowly be decreasing throughout the day. We should see some sunshine in the afternoon. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low: 30. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Generally sunny with a couple of clouds late. Cooler afternoon highs are expected. High: 49. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or snow flurry late in the day. Any precipitation will not impact driving conditions. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 33. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few morning showers or flurries. Skies will clear late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 31. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 39. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH

