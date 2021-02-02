Tuesday Morning Forecast: Spring like pattern sets up over the next couple of days

TODAY: A few passing clouds are expected today. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 66. Wind: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 39. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 38. High: 56. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Low: 25. High: 43. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still cold. Low: 28. High: 48. Winds: E 10 MPH.