TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, then mostly sunny. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 36. High: 58. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 46. High: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 71. Wind: S 10-15 mph.