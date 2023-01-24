TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain. Windy with gusts over 35 mph at times. A few storms possible as well. Highs in the mid-40s north to the mid-50s south. Wind: E 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible north of I-20, but impacts are not expected. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 51. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 63. Wind: S 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 61. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.