TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle around. East Texas won’t see widespread rain so outdoor don’t need to be canceled. Otherwise, warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms will advance west to east starting near daybreak tomorrow. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 63. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A line of storms will advance west to east. There’s a slight risk of severe weather in our Eastern counties with damaging winds and a weak tornado or two. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: SW/NW 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.