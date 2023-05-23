TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Low: 62. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.