Tuesday Morning Forecast: Storms back in play tonight

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers to our NW. Afternoon temperatures will remain relatively warm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 73. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will move in to East Texas after midnight tonight and trigger a line of storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 53. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain ends in Deep East Texas early in the morning. Mostly sunny and cool in the afternoon. High: 65. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Partly cloudy by the afternoon. Low: 47. High: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chance will return early Friday morning and will continue (especially south of interstate 20). Rain will keep temperatures cool. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 69. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers are expected with the cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 58. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Cool weather continues with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 39. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.