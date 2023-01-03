TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas in the morning. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: 37. High: 59. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 58. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NE 5 mph.