TODAY: Storms will end early, temperatures will return to the 80s. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 86. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 60. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a cooler temperatures settling in behind a cold front. High: 74. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and even cooler. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 40. High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 42. High: 76. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another warm afternoon expected. Low: 53. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe but its too far out to discuss specific threats. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.