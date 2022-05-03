TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 80. Winds: SW, NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Some drizzle is possible early. Low: 68. Winds: NE/SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a late chance of a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 83. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.