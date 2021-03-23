Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sun Returns, Warm Afternoon

Today: Early showers will clear up and the sun will come out for Tuesday. High’s in the upper 70’s with a breeze out of the west-southwest.

Tonight: Warm night low’s in the upper 50’s. Clear to start with clouds returning early morning. Winds shifting to the south.

Wednesday: A few clouds and warmer around 80 in the afternoon. Isolated storms possible at the end of the day into the night. A few round of showers and storms possible going into Thursday morning. Southeast wind around 10-15 MPH. Chance for storms 40%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms for the morning. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 60’s. A line of showers and storms develops around the lunch hour which moves east during the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with that line as it moves east Thursday. Chance for showers and storms 60%. Clearing late getting into Thursday night. Winds shifting south to northwest.

Friday: Morning lows around 50 with a few clouds. Clouds clear out and sunshine returns for Friday. High’s in the low 70’s during the afternoon. Winds shift back south into the day.

Saturday: Low’s in the mid 50’s for the morning. High’s close to 80 for Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny with a southerly wind.

Sunday: Morning lows in the mid 50’s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s. Sunny with a few clouds. Winds out of the west.