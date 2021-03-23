Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sun Returns, Warm Afternoon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Early showers will clear up and the sun will come out for Tuesday. High’s in the upper 70’s with a breeze out of the west-southwest.

Tonight: Warm night low’s in the upper 50’s. Clear to start with clouds returning early morning. Winds shifting to the south.

Wednesday: A few clouds and warmer around 80 in the afternoon. Isolated storms possible at the end of the day into the night. A few round of showers and storms possible going into Thursday morning. Southeast wind around 10-15 MPH. Chance for storms 40%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms for the morning. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 60’s. A line of showers and storms develops around the lunch hour which moves east during the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with that line as it moves east Thursday. Chance for showers and storms 60%. Clearing late getting into Thursday night. Winds shifting south to northwest.

Friday: Morning lows around 50 with a few clouds. Clouds clear out and sunshine returns for Friday. High’s in the low 70’s during the afternoon. Winds shift back south into the day.

Saturday: Low’s in the mid 50’s for the morning. High’s close to 80 for Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny with a southerly wind.

Sunday: Morning lows in the mid 50’s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s. Sunny with a few clouds. Winds out of the west.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51