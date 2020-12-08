Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny and warmer this afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny with temperature at room temperatures. High: 69. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very warm for the month of December. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures are expected. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 53. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 31. High: 54. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.