TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. high: 65. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 38. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 68. Winds: W 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and even warmer. Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a front moving through. The cold front will bring rain chances late in the day and possibly overnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and colder. Low: 28. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 30. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.