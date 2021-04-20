Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny Start, Breezy & Cloudy Afternoon

This Morning: Calm and cool around 50 to start the day. No cloud cover with a southwest breeze 5 mph. Sunny for the first half of the day.

Today: Afternoon temperatures in the low 70’s with cloud cover increasing. Winds will shift to the northwest and increase to 15 mph. Gusts could get up to 20 mph or stronger. We should stay mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions as the front passes through. We should be clearing up by the end of the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with low’s dipping into the mid 30’s. A cold morning for Wednesday but we will stay dry and clear to start the day for Wednesday.

Wednesday: A chilly start in the mid 30’s with clear conditions. The afternoon high’s will be in the mid 60’s. A north wind will keep us cool and sunny for Wednesday. A few clouds return at the end of the day.

Thursday: Partly cloudy for most of the day with temperatures around 70 after a cool start. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon. Winds will shift back to the south to begin warming us back up and bringing in more moisture for the weekend.

Friday: Mid 50’s start to the day with partly cloudy conditions. Warmer in the low 70’s in the afternoon with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance for rain 60%. Winds stay out of the south through the day.

Saturday: A few showers leftover through the morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy with a little clearing at the end of the day. High temperatures in the low 70’s for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: A few clouds with temperatures in the 50’s to start. Warm in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Some sun in the afternoon with winds out of the south 5-10 mph.