Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine dominates today, rain back in play tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 67. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Low: 48. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cold front will move in from the west. Rain will follow. Temperatures will be held in the check in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 59. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler in the afternoon. Low: 39. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Chilly with rain chances increasing throughout the day. Some guidance suggest a different type of precipitation. It’s to early to make a call on this but we will continue to monitor. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 36. High: 38. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 30. High: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.