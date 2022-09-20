TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Ample sunshine with lower humidity. Still hot though. Low: 72. High: 99. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms late. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms early. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: N 10 mph.