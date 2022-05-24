TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning with showers and thunderstorms possible for our SE counties this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong and produce heavy rainfall. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 80. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: The main complex of thunderstorms will move through in the middle part of the night. All modes of severe weather will be possible with the primary threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and thunderstorms are expected early in the day with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 74. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures increasing by the afternoon. Low: 57. High: 85. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.