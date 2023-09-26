TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. A 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 93. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: E 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Ample sunshine. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 92. Wind: E 10 mph.