Tuesday Morning Forecast: Trending warmer with wind picking up

RAIN IS EXPECTED FOR THANKSGIVING MORNING AS A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase after midnight tonight. We should be mostly cloudy by daybreak tomorrow morning. Winds will persist or become stronger through the duration of the night. Low: 50. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day until late in the evening when the cold front will be close enough for us to see a little rain (especially west). Conditions will also be windier and warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): A cold front will move through very early in the morning. We’ll see some rain in the morning followed by cooler and cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Prepare for a little bit of everything! Chance of rain 60%. Low: 61. High: 62. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 36. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 44. High: 67. Winds: S 5 MPH.