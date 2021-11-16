Tuesday Morning Forecast: Unseasonably warm temperatures expected today and tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. A few record high temperatures cannot be ruled out. It’ll also be quite windy. High: 83. Winds: South 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 64. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds and very warm. High: 82. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold front bringing rain chances very early in the morning. Most of the rain is done by the later part of the morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 62, Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 45. High: 69. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms associated with our next cold front. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler conditions. Low: 50. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH