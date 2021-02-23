Tuesday Morning Forecast: Very warm day, rain chances increase Thursday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm under some strong winds. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. Low: 54. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: More clouds than sun with a few sprinkles (especially in Deep East Texas). Another warm day is expected regardless. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 71. Winds: W 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain chances will be increasing throughout the day. Overnight will be our best chance of rain. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH

FRIDAY: Rain chances will continue throughout the morning hours. We should see a bit of a lull in the activity for the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to remain cool. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 42. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional chances of rain. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Some spotty showers are expected across the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Our active weather pattern will continue into next week. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 66. Winds: E 10 MPH.